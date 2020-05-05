KSAT Community Giving Tuesday: Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

With an overwhelming response from the community, 34 nonprofit organizations reached out to KSAT Community to be potentially featured for Wishlist Wednesday.

Instead of highlighting one nonprofit for Wishlist Wednesday this week, KSAT Community will be hosting Giving Tuesday to help 34 organizations.

If you would like to learn more about how Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach needs support during the pandemic, please see below on the Q&A from the nonprofit.

Q. What is the mission/goal of the nonprofit?

A. Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach was created with the idea that families with special needs children required support, education and empowerment. Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach was created out of our own journey through the educational process of our special needs children. Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach is committed to assisting the special needs families with community resources and referrals. Assisting the special needs, single parent and lower-income families with health and human resources. Educating professionals, law enforcement and first responders about people with disabilities and proper interactions.

Our goal is to assist families with special needs children to obtain these three things: a better education, community involvement and continuous support. Our secondary goal is ​to encourage, support and provide resources and referrals to single parent, low income and refugee families as they move toward self-sufficiency. Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach is a non-profit Corporation. Founded by parents of special needs children who work collaboratively with other organizations to support, encourage, educate and empower families with special needs.

Q. How does the nonprofit help the community?

A. We provide support through food for families in crises, resources for families, advocacy for special needs children, therapy for children who have been through trauma and burials for abandoned and abused infants

Q. How has COVID-19 impacted your nonprofit?

A. We have been impacted by food expenses for families that are in crisis. We have not let go of any of our employees through this experience. We have increased our food output by 100%.

Do you need volunteers?

A. Volunteers are always welcomed. During this time we need volunteers to deliver food and essential items to our elderly, disabled families.

Q. How can the community help?

A. The community can help again with donations. Help us get the food and essentials we need to continue our communities. Monetary donations are welcomed as well.

Website:

eaglesflightsa.com

Facebook page:

facebook.com/EaglesFlightSA

Address:

26520 Fire Dance Boerne, Texas 78006

