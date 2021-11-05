KSAT Community spotlight: Nonprofit Endeavors to celebrate grand opening of Veteran Wellness Center this Veterans Day

Do you know a veteran that could benefit from health care and wellness services?

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969.

The nonprofit offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies.

Coming up on Thursday, Nov. 11, Endeavors will be bringing San Antonio’s veteran community together to celebrate the grand opening of Endeavors’ 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Veteran Wellness Center (VWC).

Endeavors’ Veteran Wellness Center provides telehealth and in-person mental health services to veterans with chronic long-term mental health needs (e.g., bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders) and their families.

At the VWC, Endeavors will use a unique wellness model that integrates mental health care, physical health care, holistic treatments and support services, such as economic assistance and child care, for veterans and their families.

Additionally, veterans will have access to on-site transition support and assistance in attaining VA benefits.

Services are provided to veterans, regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship.

Veteran Wellness Center facilities include:

Wellness hub: A multi-use space for veteran services that will support, treat, or focus on veterans’ needs.

Fitness center: A state-of-the-art gym facility designed with accessibility for wounded veterans, regardless of fitness level. All machines are wheelchair and amputee-friendly.

Community room : The 2,000 square-foot space is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to support in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

Connectedness center: Serves as the working embodiment of Endeavors’ core values by employing disabled veterans and their family members to operate the café.

If you would like to learn more about the Veterans Wellness Center and Endeavors, visit endeavors.org/vwc.

The Veteran Wellness Center is located at 6333 De Zavala Rd.

