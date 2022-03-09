Make a difference with a shoebox

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for a way to make a difference?

You can help someone get back on their feet with something as simple as a shoebox.

The United Way is kicking off its 8th annual Shoebox Project by collecting shoeboxes filled with everyday toiletries to be distributed to people in need.

The boxes of supplies will be collected from March 1 - April 29 and then will be given to nonprofit organizations that serve adults and children in emergency shelters, long-term group homes, wards of the state, needy families, abused women and children, local teens, seniors, veterans and others.

There’s a need for nearly 10,000 boxes this year.

Here are some ways you can participate in the Shoebox Project:

Fill a Shoebox - Decorate and fill a shoebox with the requested personal care and basic-need items including adhesive bandages, baby wipes, conditioner, shampoo, soap/body wash, deodorant, hair comb/brush, lotion, hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary napkins/liners, tampons. The following items will NOT be accepted: Food, medicine, mouthwash, razors, sewing kits, used or opened items. Please make sure your box can be opened for safety inspections.

Donate supplies or money - Donate needed supplies and shoeboxes and volunteers will fill and decorate the shoeboxes for you. You can also donate money by texting “ShoeboxUWSA” to 41444, calling 210-352-7077 or Donate needed supplies and shoeboxes and volunteers will fill and decorate the shoeboxes for you. You can also donate money by texting “ShoeboxUWSA” to 41444, calling 210-352-7077 or donating online

Volunteer - Sign up for a shoebox build day to quality check donated boxes, decorate and fill shoeboxes. Sign up for a shoebox build day to quality check donated boxes, decorate and fill shoeboxes. Check the website for available volunteer days/times.

Become a Project Shoebox Sponsor - Businesses can donate between $1,000-5,000 to get sponsor logo recognition and support people in need. To become a sponsor, please email - Businesses can donate between $1,000-5,000 to get sponsor logo recognition and support people in need. To become a sponsor, please email shoeboxproject@unitedwaysatx.org

Shoeboxes and supplies can be dropped off through April 29 at either of the following locations:

San Antonio Food Bank: 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, Mon - Fri: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County: 700 South Alamo St, Mon - Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.