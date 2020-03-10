How local stocks fared as stock markets post massive declines

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Several local company stocks mirrored the huge declines seen on the stock markets on Monday, but a few bucked the trend.

San Antonio based oil and gas company NuStar Energy LP (NYSE: NS) was the biggest loser among San Antonio area's public company falling 89.6% from its previous market close $19.67 per share to $10.42. Locally, the average percent change is -16.8%. The stock markets' tumble continues amid U.S. concerns over coronavirus, or COVID-19, affects the workplace and shuts down major events.

Among the winners were wealth management firm U.S. Global Investors Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) and holdings company Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE: HHS) with 5.2% and 3.6% increases respectively.

