Costco limits 2 shoppers per membership, changes store hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
The new shopping limits go into effect on Friday
Costco has changed its policy temporarily to allow only two shoppers per membership to enter a warehouse at the same time.
A statement on the company’s website said the change is for the safety of employees and other members and to further assist with social distancing efforts.
Costco has made other recent changes to its policies in light of social distancing directives from government leaders as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Costco warehouses now close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays to allow for cleaning and restocking.
Costco gas stations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends.
Costco warehouses has announced special hours for members ages 60 and older and for people with physical impairments on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours.
The company is also limiting certain items and is not accepting returns on the following items:
- Toilet paper
- Bottled water
- Sanitizing wipes
- Paper towels
- Rice
- Disinfecting spray
Costco is limiting its food courts to takeout orders only and has reduced service in some departments at some stores.
