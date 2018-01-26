'Sick POS' at center of social media warnings arrested, charged with solicitation of a minor

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man at the center of a series of viral Facebook posts warning parents of a "sick POS" lurking near Northeast Side bus stops.

Rafael Villegas is charged with solicitation of a minor after he allegedly approached a teenage girl in the 8000 block of Robin Rest Drive on Jan. 22 as she walked to a bus stop.

Police said the victim screamed to draw attention to herself and someone came to her aid and snapped a photo of Villegas.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Doug Greene said because Villegas allegedly made a comment that was sexual in nature, he is facing a solicitation charge.

Celene Isaac, the girl's mom, posted several photos of Villegas and his car to social media after the incident. Isaac's posts have been shared thousands of times.

"Our daughter was almost taken this morning by this sick POS as she walked to her bus stop," Isaac wrote. "This morning around 7:45-7:50 a.m. our 14-year-old was almost abducted as she walked to her bus stop at Robin Rest."

She said that her neighbor and a city worker intervened and helped her daughter during the alleged incident.

Isaac said the city worker got in her car and followed Villegas -- who she said went to the area surrounding another school, then went home. When Villegas arrived at his home, Isaac said the city worker got his attention, and snapped a photo of him, then told the man, "I got you. I saw what you did."

Isaac said she turned those photos over to police.

Greene said SAPD has received further information that Villegas may have reached out to two other young people.

When told about Villegas' arrest Friday afternoon, Isaac said she became "really emotional for good reasons."

"I'm just sitting here taking it all in," Isaac said via phone. "I'm happy that he's not going to be able to do this to other kids."

Authorities are asking people who may have been approached by the man to call police 210-207-2313.

North East ISD released the following statement regarding Villegas' arrest.

We applaud our students for coming forward and speaking out. As soon as the first incident was reported on Monday, we informed our community that this individual was allegedly asking students for rides. NEPD contacted SAPD and SAPD began an investigation at that time. They are now handling this case. NEISD will continue to remain vigilant whenever we are made aware of potential issues such as this.

