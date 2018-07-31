1 person dead, 2 in police custody following home invasion on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead, and two people are in police custody following a home invasion on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2200 block of Basse Road, which is located not far from Interstate 10 and West Avenue.

According to police, the two suspects entered the home by going through an attic crawl space found at the back of the house. Police said shots were fired once the suspects entered the home and a person inside was shot and killed.

Following the shooting the suspects fled in a car that was parked in a back alley. Police however located the suspects at a gas station not far from the home.

Authorities say witnesses thought a third person might be involved but that person has yet to be found.

The victim of the shooting, a man in his 40s, has not been identified by police.

Police say the investigation into the incident is on-going.

