Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Donaldson Terrace neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Donaldson Terrace has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican spot to a record shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Donaldson Terrace, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Los Cocos Fruteria Y Taqueria

Photo: dianely l./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Los Cocos Fruteria Y Taqueria, which offers juices and smoothies and more. Located at 1502 Bandera Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned restaurant serves up Mexican favorites like tacos, nachos, tortas and taquitos, along with seafood platters and breakfast items all day. There's also a walk-up window that offers fresh fruit, corn in a cup, snow cones, churros, ice cream and other snacks. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Starline Costumes

Next up is Starline Costumes, a spot to score costumes, situated at 1286 Bandera Road With 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop provides a wide selection of costumes for rent and for sale. The store also makes custom costumes for the stage and it even created the mascot for the San Antonio Spurs, according to the business's website. Starline Costumes also offers accessories like wigs, jewelry and special effects makeup. (Check out everything the shop has to offer here.)

3. Janie's Record Shop

Photo: joe r./Yelp

Janie's Record Shop, a spot to score music and DVDs and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1012 Bandera Road, 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

This shop was recently named one of the best record shops in America, according to MySA. The store offers vinyl records and DVDs, with a focus on Tejano music.

