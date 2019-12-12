Here are San Antonio's top 5 Tex-Mex spots

In search of a new favorite Tex-Mex spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Tex-Mex spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

People in the San Antonio area historically spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. Daily spending at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to $1,333 per business in December of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Photo: wendy c./Yelp

First on the list is Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina. Located at 910 S. Alamo St. in King William, the Mexican spot is the most popular Tex-Mex restaurant and bar in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 2,768 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pete's Tako House

Photo: denise h./Yelp

Next up is Pete's Tako House, situated at 502 Brooklyn Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 843 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex spot, offering tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Garcia's Mexican Food

Photo: patrick m./Yelp

Garcia's Mexican Food, a Tex-Mex spot that offers tacos and more in Beacon Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 208 Yelp reviews. Head over to 842 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

4. La Fonda on Main

PHOTO: vin t./YELP

Over in Monte Vista, check out La Fonda on Main, which has earned four stars out of 652 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Tex-Mex spot at 2415 N. Main Ave.

5. Sanchos

Photo: yi seul k./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Sanchos, a Five Points favorite with four stars out of 378 reviews. Stop by 628 Jackson St. to hit up the cocktail bar and Tex-Mex and Mexican spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

