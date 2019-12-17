San Antonio's 5 top cocktail bars (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cocktail bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Sanchos

Photo: adriene r./Yelp

Topping the list is Sanchos. Located at 628 Jackson St. in Five Points, the cocktail bar, Tex-Mex and Mexican spot is the highest-rated inexpensive cocktail bar in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp.

"Sanchos occupies a 100-year-old converted residence in the historic Five Points Neighborhood just north of downtown San Antonio," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Customers will notice that many of the building's original materials, including the home's external wood planking and inside framing, have been repurposed in the "new" property. After completing the renovation, Sanchos' was fortunate to team up with Chef Sean Villarreal and Bar Manager Alex Davis."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Sanchos serves fresh and creative Mexican dishes made from clean, locally sourced ingredients, along with an extensive selection of 100% agave tequilas, a full bar and Mexican beer," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. The Base Line

Photo: the base line/Yelp



Next up is The Base Line, situated at 1139 Harry Wurzbach Road. With 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, pub and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

"The Base Line has been sending cheers and good vibes to the people of San Antonio since 2013," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

3. Faust Tavern

Photo: mark C./Yelp

Tobin Hill's Faust Tavern, located at 517 E. Woodlawn, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable dive bar, cocktail bar and Southern spot four stars out of 72 reviews.

"Located behind Robot Monster," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "Full service bar with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Faust Tavern specializes in affordable cocktails, craft/domestic beer (over 60 choices), Southern food (vegan options available), a divey and dim-lit atmosphere (perfect for dates or just hanging out), occasional bands and DJs and a spacious outdoor patio," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

4. El Luchador Bar

Photo: isaac c./Yelp

El Luchador Bar, a dive bar and cocktail bar in Roosevelt Park, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 622 Roosevelt Ave. to see for yourself.

"A Southtown hidden gem that provides craft beer from Texas and unique drinks from local distilleries," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "You will find trivia on Tuesdays, Karaoke on Wednesday, bands on Fridays, DJs on Saturdays, and Sundays are for open mic nights!"

5. Web House Cafe & Bar

Photo: web house cafe & bar/Yelp

Over in Beacon Hill, check out Web House Cafe & Bar, which has earned four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the cocktail bar, cafe and dive bar by heading over to 320 Blanco Road.

"Web House Café and Bar's Russian chef/owner (Mischka) is an amazing chef," per the business's Yelp profile. "All menu items are made to order with only fresh ingredients and are all very delicious. Kitchen is open during all operating hours."

