There’s $221 million in unclaimed cash in Bexar County and some of it might be yours

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has more than $221 million in unclaimed cash and property, according to the Texas comptroller, and nearly $210 million of it is in San Antonio.

The comptroller’s office sent KSAT a list of cities in Bexar County with the amount of unclaimed cash in each city at the end of the office’s fiscal year which was Aug. 31, 2019.

Here’s the breakdown:

ADKINS $475,839.40

ALAMO HEIGHTS $83,484.24

ATASCOSA $474,718.61

BALCONES HEIGHTS $24,182.73

BROOKS CITY-BASE $484.00

CAMP BULLIS $171.54

CASTLE HILLS $30,668.80

CHINA GROVE $14,982.33

CONVERSE $2,479,343.98

ELMENDORF $509,247.14

FORT SAM HOUSTON $187,796.01

GREY FOREST $951.15

HELOTES $2,078,278.08

HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,314.59

HOLLYWOOD PARK $41,730.97

KIRBY $102,837.20

LACKLAND AFB $193,449.65

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $335.66

LEON SPRINGS $1,158.47

LEON VALLEY $121,035.17

LIVE OAK $797,138.54

LOSOYA $2.01

MACDONA $23,864.88

MARTINEZ $5.00

OLMOS PARK $26,449.81

RANDOLPH AFB $22,975.06

RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42

SAN ANTONIO $209,871,013.18

SHAVANO PARK $417,148.68

SOMERSET $342,368.43

ST. HEDWIG $295.03

STONE OAK $11.21

TERRELL HILLS $34,211.81

TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20

UNIVERSAL CITY $1,983,504.09

VON ORMY $494,518.41

WINDCREST $504,879.41

TOTAL $221,348,516.89

If you think you might have unclaimed cash you can search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274(CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, meaning there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim.

According to Claim It Texas, Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

