50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

50ºF

News

There’s $221 million in unclaimed cash in Bexar County and some of it might be yours

San Antonio has nearly $210 million in unclaimed cash, according to Texas Comptroller

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Money, Texas, Consumer, San Antonio, Bexar County
Alexander Mils
Alexander Mils

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has more than $221 million in unclaimed cash and property, according to the Texas comptroller, and nearly $210 million of it is in San Antonio.

The comptroller’s office sent KSAT a list of cities in Bexar County with the amount of unclaimed cash in each city at the end of the office’s fiscal year which was Aug. 31, 2019.

‘Money: It’s Personal’ — Maintaining a good credit score

Here’s the breakdown:

  • ADKINS $475,839.40
  • ALAMO HEIGHTS $83,484.24
  • ATASCOSA $474,718.61
  • BALCONES HEIGHTS $24,182.73
  • BROOKS CITY-BASE $484.00
  • CAMP BULLIS $171.54
  • CASTLE HILLS $30,668.80
  • CHINA GROVE $14,982.33
  • CONVERSE $2,479,343.98
  • ELMENDORF $509,247.14
  • FORT SAM HOUSTON $187,796.01
  • GREY FOREST $951.15
  • HELOTES $2,078,278.08
  • HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,314.59
  • HOLLYWOOD PARK $41,730.97
  • KIRBY $102,837.20
  • LACKLAND AFB $193,449.65
  • LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $335.66
  • LEON SPRINGS $1,158.47
  • LEON VALLEY $121,035.17
  • LIVE OAK $797,138.54
  • LOSOYA $2.01
  • MACDONA $23,864.88
  • MARTINEZ $5.00
  • OLMOS PARK $26,449.81
  • RANDOLPH AFB $22,975.06
  • RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42
  • SAN ANTONIO $209,871,013.18
  • SHAVANO PARK $417,148.68
  • SOMERSET $342,368.43
  • ST. HEDWIG $295.03
  • STONE OAK $11.21
  • TERRELL HILLS $34,211.81
  • TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20
  • UNIVERSAL CITY $1,983,504.09
  • VON ORMY $494,518.41
  • WINDCREST $504,879.41

TOTAL $221,348,516.89

If you think you might have unclaimed cash you can search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274(CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, meaning there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim.

According to Claim It Texas, Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

New entertainment venue Chicken N Pickle opening in San Antonio

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: