New entertainment venue Chicken N Pickle opening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – There’s always something to do in San Antonio and soon there will be a new entertainment venue - Chicken N Pickle.

The new hot spot will feature a full-service restaurant, a rooftop bar, lawn games and 6 indoor and 5 outdoor pickleball courts. It’s expected to be fully open by mid-April at 5215 UTSA Boulevard, according to a news release.

Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis (or ping pong). It’s played with paddles and is considered to be a good sport for “all ages and skill levels," according to the USAPA.

The news release describes pickleball as “most popularly played as doubles on a court half the size of a tennis court with an oversized ping pong paddle and a ball similar to a wiffle ball.”

Chicken N Pickle opened its flagship location in North Kansas City, according to the news release, and plans to open more locations soon.

“We cannot wait to bring the Chicken N Pickle fun to San Antonio,” said founder Dave Johnson. “We are confident people will fall in love with our delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage, and some friendly competition on the pickleball courts.”

All the chicken will be “locally sourced Never Ever Chickens which feature no antibiotics or hormones a variety of delicious dishes," the news release states.

Chicken N Pickle chef-driven restaurant options (Chicken N Pickle)

The new entertainment venue will bring more than 150 jobs to the area and anyone seeking employment can apply online here. Interviews are expected to take place March 22 and 23.

“We are excited that Chicken N Pickle has chosen San Antonio as the site of its third location,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “In addition to being a great concept, we appreciate their commitment to local philanthropy and welcome them to our community."

Chicken N Pickle also has a venue in Wichita, Kansas. New locations in Overland Park, Kansas, and Oklahoma City are expected to open after San Antonio’s location opens next month. An exact opening date for Chicken N Pickle has not yet been announced.

Some of the pickleball courts will open in March, according to the news release.