Enjoy 49 wine tastings for just $45 at Texas Hill Country wineries

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets are now available for the Texas Hill Country Wineries’ Wine & Wildflower Journey - a 17-day passport to 49 wineries in the Texas Hill Country.

Each ticket gives you access to one free wine tasting at each of the participating wineries.

An individual ticket is $45 and a couples ticket is $65. Click here to purchase your ticket.

You must visit the participating wineries March 27 through April 12 in order to receive your full complement of tastings.

Take a break under this Texas waterfall for less than $30

There is a limit of four wineries per day per ticket and a 15% discount on three bottle purchases at each individual winery.

Photo courtesy Dry Comal Creek Vineyards

The average price of a wine tasting at the participating wineries is $16 per person, according to TexasWineTrail.com. That means your passport pays for itself in a single day if you visit the maximum of four locations.

The price of wine is dropping fast

Each ticket will include a Wine & Wildflower Journey Passport to be picked up at your first winery, which you will select at the time of your ticket purchase, according to the Texas Wine Trail website.

Tickets for the Wine & Wildflower Journey have sold out in years past. A frequently asked questions page can be found here.