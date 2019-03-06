Take a break under this Texas waterfall for less than $30

TRAVIS COUNTY - Are you dreaming of exotic vacations but ballin’ on a budget?

Hamilton Pool Preserve is a great day trip location for San Antonio that offers beautiful views, swimming and hiking.

You can swim under a waterfall or hike along the trails around the pool -- it’ll have you wondering if you’re still in Texas.

Don’t count on a crowd, either, because reservations are required to keep the nature preserve from overcrowding.

Swimming isn’t guaranteed with a reservation due to bacteria levels in the water sometimes being deemed unsafe. The Hamilton Pool website will be updated each day to inform visitors of swimming status at the preserve.

There are two time slots per day for reservations and they fill up fast, especially on the weekends.

Time slots are $26 total for the reservation fee and the cost to park your vehicle.

For more information on Hamilton Pool Preserve or to make a reservation, click here.

