Former Hispanic chamber president indicted, accused of defrauding her 103-year-old mother

SAN ANTONIO – The former president of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was arrested Tuesday, days after being indicted on charges that she financially exploited her 103-year-old mother.

Rita Elizondo, 72, was taken into custody by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies hours after twice slamming the door on a KSAT reporter who had stopped by her home to ask about the pending criminal cases.

Elizondo, a longtime political consultant who served as SAHCC’s president from 1998 to 2004, is accused of draining tens of thousands of dollars from her mother’s bank accounts last year while serving as her power of attorney.

Elizondo’s powers were later revoked, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report and a demand letter sent by her mother, Maria.

“I should never have given her power of attorney because it never occurred to me that my only daughter would do this to me,” said Maria, who asked KSAT not to use her last name or show her face.

“I don’t want anything to happen to her. I want her to pay me back my money that she spent,” said Maria.

Elizondo was indicted late last week after a lengthy investigation by SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Although records obtained by KSAT show the unauthorized transactions totaled more than $48,000, Elizondo was charged under statutes covering fraud up to $30,000 only.

Elizondo has been charged with: financial abuse of the elderly between $2,500 and $30,000, a third-degree felony; misapplication of fiduciary property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony; and exploitation of the elderly, a third-degree felony.

Unauthorized transactions included skin rejuvenation and large mortgage payment

The transactions included cash withdrawals of $5,000 and $2,000, $910 on skin rejuvenation in Elizondo’s name and a payment to a mortgage company of $17,797.53, all made within a two-week period in March and April 2024, financial records show.

Maria sent Elizondo a demand letter late last year informing her that the unauthorized transactions caused her great financial harm.

The letter revoked Elizondo’s power of attorney and demanded that more than $48,000 be paid back.

Maria’s family confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday that they attempted to settle the matter through mediation, but Elizondo declined to comply with it.

Elizondo’s criminal case has been assigned to the 399th District Court.

No arraignment date had been set as of Tuesday evening.

The general counsel for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce told KSAT via email Tuesday: “We have not been informed of this matter. This situation is unrelated to our current organization or its personnel. As such, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.”

