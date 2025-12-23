H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store The grocer announced Jan. 7, 2026, as the grand opening date The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Copyright 2025 by H-E-B - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in northwest Bexar County will soon have a brand-new H-E-B to explore.
The San Antonio-based grocer announced Jan. 7, 2026, as the grand opening date of the new store located at 15489 Culebra Road.
The Culebra Road store is expected to be approximately 127,000 square feet, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
Earlier this year, H-E-B
celebrated the opening of a new store on the Northwest Side near the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Another store is coming in late 2026, but it will be positioned on the opposite side of the county in Converse.
The company currently has around 50 stores in the San Antonio area.
Read also
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas ▶ 1:36 Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked ▶ 1:57 Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts ▶ 1:18 San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Previous photo Next photo