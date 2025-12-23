Skip to main content
Local News

H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store

The grocer announced Jan. 7, 2026, as the grand opening date

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Copyright 2025 by H-E-B - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in northwest Bexar County will soon have a brand-new H-E-B to explore.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced Jan. 7, 2026, as the grand opening date of the new store located at 15489 Culebra Road.

The Culebra Road store is expected to be approximately 127,000 square feet, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Earlier this year, H-E-B celebrated the opening of a new store on the Northwest Side near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Another store is coming in late 2026, but it will be positioned on the opposite side of the county in Converse.

The company currently has around 50 stores in the San Antonio area.

