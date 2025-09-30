Roxanne Orsak to become H-E-B’s first female president

In a historic announcement, H-E-B announced the promotion of Roxanne Orsak, who will become the company's first woman president.

A historic change is coming to H-E-B in 2026.

The Texas grocer announced on Tuesday that Roxanne Orsak, the company’s current chief operating officer, will be promoted to president next year.

Orsak will replace the current company president, Craig Boyan, who has led the company for 20 years, according to a news release.

Boyan is slated to transition to a senior advisor role, the release states.

Additionally, Orsak’s promotion marks a historic milestone for the company: she will become the first female president in H-E-B’s 120-year history.

“Roxanne is the natural choice to serve as H-E-B’s next President,” H-E-B CEO Howard Butt II said. “She has a deep understanding of our business, which she honed from a broad range of leadership roles at H-E-B during her 37-year tenure. Roxanne leads by example, embodies our culture, and recognizes the unique contributions of each Partner.”

Orsak began her career with H-E-B in 1988 as a store management trainee and worked in multiple areas before becoming chief operating officer in 2022.

She is also recognized for launching the H-E-B Plus format in 2004 and the Joe V’s Smart Shop format in 2010.

