New H-E-B opens near UTSA, meeting growth demands in far northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B expanded its footprint in San Antonio’s rapidly growing northwest corridor Wednesday, opening a new location near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s main campus off Loop 1604.

Dozens of early-morning shoppers lined up before sunrise to be among the first to visit the College Park H-E-B store, which fills a significant retail gap in an area experiencing substantial population growth.

The new location provides a convenient shopping option for residents along Babcock Road and Kyle Seale Parkway, areas previously served primarily by H-E-B stores on Bandera Road and DeZavala Road, along with a Walmart on DeZavala.

“The growth has been exponential. So the fact that we have this place to disperse and be able to all shop comfortably, it’s really great,” said Natalie Garcia, a parent and member of the Garcia Elementary PTA.

Long-time Helotes residents John and Karen Peonisch have witnessed the area’s transformation firsthand. “Loop 1604 used to be just a two-lane road, wasn’t the big highway to the west,” John Peonisch said. “We used to live down by SeaWorld, and it just took forever to get over in this area.”

‘There’s a lot of need’

The store’s proximity to UTSA’s main campus — approximately a 20-25 minute walk — provides vital access for university students, particularly those without personal transportation.

“As a student who lives off campus, there’s a lot of need,” said Gabriela Solis, a UTSA graduate student. “Even for students who live on campus in the dorms, a lot of students don’t have access to their own transportation. They have to use public transportation, which is a lot. But here, you can just walk down the street and you’re at H-E-B.”

The store features an expanded international food section, catering to UTSA’s diverse student and faculty population.

The store’s opening coincides with recent infrastructure improvements, including a new flyover ramp connecting Interstate 10 west to Loop 1604 east, signaling continued development in the area.

“It’s been challenging with the amount of growth and all the construction,” Garcia noted, “but we’re hopeful that everything will be a lot better.”

Community leaders view the expansion as a positive development for the area.

“If you do it well and you do it the correct way by basing on what the community needs are, then I think you’ll be efficient and you will continue to grow into the future,” said Walnita Smith-Buckner, another Garcia Elementary PTA member.

