H-E-B customers express excitement for new Northwest Side store near UTSA campus

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) students and nearby residents will soon have a new grocery option with the opening of a new H-E-B store on the Northwest Side.

The grocery store, located at 7330 N Loop 1604 West near Babcock Road, will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The new H-E-B will give nearby UTSA students, who live on or off-campus, an accessible option for quick, easy meals or supplies.

KSAT was invited to an advanced preview for the store on Tuesday. The preview featured a look at the store’s True Texas BBQ restaurant and a vast selection of Southwest Asian cuisine.

“I’m so excited about this new H-E-B opening up because it’s a part of the community,” Walnita Smith-Buckner, a Northwest Side resident, said at the preview. “It also serves like healthy food choices not only for families, but also for the college students in the area.”

Gabriella Solis, a UTSA graduate student, is among the crowd that Smith-Buckner says the store will serve.

Although she lives off-campus, Solis told KSAT that it will be convenient for H-E-B to be a “hop, skip, and jump” away for her if she needs to pick up items.

Solis said the new store is within walking distance for on-campus students as well.

Karen and John Poenisch, residents who have lived in the area for 16 years, shared their thoughts on the area’s rapid expansion.

“I personally like it because it offers us more choices, Karen said. ”I think growth is good all-around. I mean you’re going to see it. It’s a nice place to live."

