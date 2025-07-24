H-E-B announces opening date for Northwest Side store near UTSA campus

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents on the Northwest Side near the University of Texas at San Antonio will soon have the chance to shop at a new H-E-B, according to a news release.

The grocery company announced on Wednesday that the H-E-B, located off Loop 1604 at Babcock Road, will officially open its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The release said that the Babcock Road location is 111,000 square feet and will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

Customers looking for a head start on shopping can start scheduling H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders on Monday, Aug. 4.

According to the release, the store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

