Las Palmas H-E-B expects to see $15 million upgrade

Customers at the Las Palmas H-E-B report food past its use-by date, empty shelves and old infrastructure. While H-E-B did not comment on the food, it did confirm that the Las Palmas location is on the list of stores that will see renovation and enhancement projects in the future.

SAN ANTONIO – The Las Palmas H-E-B at the corner of Castroville and South General McMullen in Westwood Square is expecting to see a $15 million upgrade in renovations.

The most recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing says the renovations at the grocery store will begin on Jan. 1, 2026.

Nearly two years ago, a spokesperson for H-E-B told KSAT they will see renovation projects in the future — this comment came after growing concerns from the Westwood Square community.

In 2023, the spokesperson said some of the updates planned for the Las Palmas location include the “relocation of multiple departments, new refrigerator cases throughout the store, the addition of a Sushiya Sushi counter, new customer bathrooms, and partner breakroom.”

KSAT reached out to H-E-B Tuesday afternoon for a statement and is awaiting a response.

Community concerns

Westwood Square community members told KSAT 12 in 2023 they found food past its “best if used by” date, empty shelves and old infrastructure at the Las Palmas H-E-B.

In one shopping trip to the Las Palmas location, KSAT 12 found $40 worth of food past its use-by date. Neighbors, like Velma Peña and Jesusita Rios, said they weren’t surprised.

“No, not at all,” Rios said. “I think it wasn’t shocking to anybody that lives in the neighborhood.”

Rios said in the week following the first episode of this story, she shopped at the Las Palmas location twice. She said on both trips, the store looked more organized, she saw employees checking through products on the shelves and couldn’t find any food past its “best if used by” date for herself.

She said it was the first time she hasn’t come across food with older use-by dates since she started shopping there.

According to the TDLR filing, the $15 million project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2026.

