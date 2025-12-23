LIST: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Antonio Major grocers such as H-E-B and Target will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Do you still need to do some last-minute shopping for your loved ones? Don’t worry, there’s still time.
Several stores will keep their lights on for Christmas Eve but will close earlier than usual.
With Christmas Day falling on Thursday, Dec. 25, most popular businesses will be closed for the holiday.
Here’s a rundown of places that will remain
open on Christmas Eve: Sam’s Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (plus members) and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (club members) Walgreens: Stores are open but pharmacy hours may vary. Click here to view the most up-to-date store and pharmacy hours.
The following stores will be
closed on Christmas Day: Barnes & Noble Best Buy Costco Five Below H-E-B Ingram Park Mall North Star Mall Rolling Oaks Mall Sam’s Club South Park Mall Sprouts Famers Market Target The Shops at La Cantera Trader Joe’s Walmart Whole Foods Market
These stores and restaurants will be
open on Christmas Day: CVS: Hours vary by location Walgreens: Stores will be open, but pharmacy hours may vary.
According to the City of San Antonio’s website, City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, in observance of the winter holidays.
However, downtown parking visitors can enjoy holiday free parking at all on-street meters on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
For a full list of what city services will be open and closed throughout the holidays, click
Read also:
