Local News

LIST: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Antonio

Major grocers such as H-E-B and Target will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Christmas Day in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Do you still need to do some last-minute shopping for your loved ones? Don’t worry, there’s still time.

Several stores will keep their lights on for Christmas Eve but will close earlier than usual.

With Christmas Day falling on Thursday, Dec. 25, most popular businesses will be closed for the holiday.

Here’s a rundown of places that will remain open on Christmas Eve:

The following stores will be closed on Christmas Day:

  • Barnes & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Five Below
  • H-E-B
  • Ingram Park Mall
  • North Star Mall
  • Rolling Oaks Mall
  • Sam’s Club
  • South Park Mall
  • Sprouts Famers Market
  • Target
  • The Shops at La Cantera
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

These stores and restaurants will be open on Christmas Day:

According to the City of San Antonio’s website, City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, in observance of the winter holidays.

However, downtown parking visitors can enjoy holiday free parking at all on-street meters on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

For a full list of what city services will be open and closed throughout the holidays, click here.

