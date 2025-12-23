SAPD seeks public’s help to identify body found in Southwest Side field

The photos include a short-sleeve orange button-down, a blue jacket, a red University of Houston T-shirt and white or gray sweatpants.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department requested the public’s help on Tuesday to identify a man’s body found in a Southwest Side field.

The body was found just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 6900 block of Quintana Road, located near Southwest Military Drive.

At the time, the department said the body was in the “advanced stages of decomposition.”

Investigators were unsure how long the body had been decomposing.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that the remains belonged to a Hispanic man between 25 and 48 years old.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the man was approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

On Tuesday, SAPD released several photos of the clothes that the man was wearing when his remains were found.

The photos include a short-sleeve orange button-down, a blue jacket, a red University of Houston T-shirt and white or gray sweatpants.

If you recognize the clothing or have any relevant information on the investigation, contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

