Bexar County Medical Examiner seeks public’s help to identify man’s body found on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person whose body was found in June on the West Side.

After exhausting all investigative avenues, the ME’s office said it is working to identify a white male who was approximately 70 to 80 years old. He was approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

The man was found on June 24 at 6808 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the sketch is asked to contact the investigative section of the ME’s office at 210-335-4011.

