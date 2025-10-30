Seguin police investigate death of unidentified man in Walnut Branch Creek
Man was found Wednesday evening near the 800 block of South Austin Street
SEGUIN – An investigation is underway after an unidentified man was found dead in a creek in Seguin, according to police.
Officers were dispatched around 6:24 p.m. Wednesday to the Walnut Branch Creek, near the 800 block of South Austin Street, for an unresponsive male, according to Seguin police.
When they arrived, they located a Hispanic male, between 20 and 40 years old, dead in the creek.
His name and cause of death are unknown. This remains an active investigation, police said.
READ ALSO:
Uvalde fights release of 911 calls, police reports in fiery death of congressional staffer for US Rep. Gonzales
Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.