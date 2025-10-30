Seguin police investigate death of unidentified man in Walnut Branch Creek

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN – An investigation is underway after an unidentified man was found dead in a creek in Seguin, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 6:24 p.m. Wednesday to the Walnut Branch Creek, near the 800 block of South Austin Street, for an unresponsive male, according to Seguin police.

When they arrived, they located a Hispanic male, between 20 and 40 years old, dead in the creek.

His name and cause of death are unknown. This remains an active investigation, police said.

