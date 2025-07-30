Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks help to identify man found in San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a man whose body was found in the San Antonio River last year.

On Nov. 11, 2024, San Antonio police said a kayaker discovered the body in the 1900 block of Probandt Street. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, police said at the time.

The medical examiner’s office believes the man between 35 and 65 years old and was approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall. They said he was either white or Hispanic.

The unidentified man had several tattoos, including “Rafael” across his back, a cross with the initials “R.O.” on his shoulder and “MARI” on his forearm.

Anyone who may recognize the man or have relevant information in connection with his death is asked to contact the investigative section of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at (210)-335-4011.

