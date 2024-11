A kayaker found a man’s body floating on the San Antonio River in the 1900 block of Probandt Street on the South Side.

According to San Antonio police, the kayaker made the discovery around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Probandt Street, along Mission Reach.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and unidentifiable, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner took possession of the corpse to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.