Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks public’s help identifying man found dead on Northwest Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office requested public assistance on Wednesday to identify a man who died earlier this year, according to a news release.

The unidentified person was a white male in his late 30s to possibly late 40s. The medical examiner’s office stated he was approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The man’s body was found on May 22 in the 4900 block of Callaghan Road on the Northwest Side, the release stated.

If you have any relevant information or recognize the man, contact the medical examiner’s investigative section at 210-335-4011.

