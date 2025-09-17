ME’s office identifies man killed in shooting at downtown parking garage

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed on the top floor of a downtown San Antonio parking garage.

Joe Martinez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His manner of death was a homicide, the ME’s office ruled.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Rivercenter Parking Garage in the 800 block of East Commerce St.

Police said officers found Martinez with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. An 18-year-old was wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old, who police believe to be involved in the shooting, was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene, police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the victims were with a larger group at the top of the parking garage.

The individuals involved in the shooting arrived at the location and allegedly began to have an altercation with the victim’s group, police said.

During the altercation, a firearm was drawn, police said. A fight over the weapon caused it to discharge, striking the victims and the 16-year-old.

Several of the individuals who were detained were uncooperative with investigators, SAPD said.

Police recovered a firearm and said the case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made, SAPD said.

Read more: