Local News

Human remains found on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The discovered body was in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Remains were found on the Southeast Side, SAPD said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The remains of a deceased person was found on Tuesday in a Southwest Side field, the San Antonio Police Department said.

SAPD officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the 6900 block of Quintana Road, which is located near Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, a passerby discovered the body and called police.

Police said the body is in “advanced stages of decomposition” and has yet to be identified. At this time, it is unknown how long the body had been decomposing.

SAPD said its homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

