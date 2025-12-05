Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says

Human remains were found around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 10600 block of FM 1346.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Human skeletal remains were found on a property in east Bexar County on Friday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Salazar said a realtor and clients found the remains around 1:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of FM 1346. The remains were found off the road, about 50 yards into the property.

Salazar said the remains appear to have been on the property for several months and were in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Personal items were also found nearby that could belong to the deceased, Salazar said. No weapons were found at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the person’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death. Salazar said the remains appear to be an adult.

Salazar said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking to see if there are any missing person reports in the area. The sheriff’s office is also investigating if foul play was involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

