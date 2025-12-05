Drugs, handguns recovered during North Side raid where 143 immigrants were arrested, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Federal and state law enforcement agents recovered cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana during a November immigration raid, according to new documents obtained by KSAT 12.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the search warrant executed on Nov. 16 for an unauthorized nightclub on the North Side, along with the first two pages of a 52-page draft report detailing what happened, but has requested an exemption from the Attorney General’s Office for the remaining records associated with the raid.

While executing the search warrant, the department said SWAT teams detained 163 people. Of those, 143 people were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which KSAT previously reported.

Authorities also seized three handguns, 15.8 grams of cocaine, 45.8 grams of MDMA (also known as ecstasy), 2.7 grams of marijuana and $27,014, according to the DPS search warrant operation report.

The FBI determined that 52 people detained were confirmed members of Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua, according to the report. Federal officials stated last week that only 51 people were linked to the gang.

Three of the alleged Tren de Aragua members are suspects in ongoing FBI investigations for money laundering and bank robbery, the report states.

The report stated that officials identified members of Tren de Aragua during interviews and by identifying tattoos on people associated with the gang.

In the request to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the department argued that the information is part of an ongoing criminal investigation and would interfere with the case’s prosecution.

DPS also said the affidavit for the search warrant has been sealed by a district judge and, therefore, should be withheld.

KSAT has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for additional information.

