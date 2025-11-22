Skip to main content
Local News

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones looking for answers after federal raid on North Side

Jones said she has requested information on the status of people detained during the Nov. 16 raid

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she is working to get answers after the federal raid last weekend at an unauthorized nightclub on the North Side.

“We are continuing to seek answers regarding the raid conducted on Sunday,” Jones said in a statement Friday, “and specifically the status of individuals detained.”

More than 150 people were arrested, according to the Department of Homeland Security, including 27 members of Tren de Aragua, a gang based in Venezuela.

Jones also said she has reached out to the head of the regional Homeland Security Task Force, which was announced Monday.

“In addition, our office sent a letter... requesting an update on activities to ensure we are meeting our mutual goals of maintaining both public safety and public trust,” Jones said.

Federal authorities said in a news release that more than 140 immigrants lacking permanent legal status were arrested.

The immigrants, who are from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries, were taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

“I look forward to receiving the answers our community rightly deserves,” Jones continued. “Transparency is the foundation of a safe community, and we must ensure that everyone receives due process.”

The statement comes one day after Texas Congressmen Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar pressed the Trump administration for detailed answers in a joint news release.

Read the full statement below:

