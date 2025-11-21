Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera

SAN ANTONIO – Genesis Valadez, the owner of Las Pollitas food truck, caught the federal raid that happened over the weekend on her business cameras.

The raid happened on Sunday at an unauthorized nightclub near Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland security, the co-led operation included 14 state, local and federal agencies.

DHS said the agencies arrested more than 150 people, including 27 members of Tren de Aragua, a gang based in Venezuela.

Video from Valadez’s cameras show several people being walked out from different areas around the property with their wrists zip-tied together and, at one point, a man being shoved to the ground.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 150+ detained

The video also shows what appear to be flash bangs and smoke bombs to get people to come out of the club. In the video Valadez provided, an FBI agent can also be seen intentionally knocking over a surveillance camera.

“What left me in shock was the moment they took my neighbor, our friend who was working the trailer (next to us),” Valadez said.

DHS identified seven of the people who were arrested and of those seven, five of them are members of TdA, according to DHS. Three guns, cocaine and roughly $35,000 in cash were also seized from the location.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been working to eliminate Tren de Aragua from the San Antonio area. However, lawful business owners like Valadez have been caught in the crossfire.

“We were seven businesses that were there in the food park,” Valadez said. “There were three food trucks, a car dealership and some mechanics.”

Valadez said she and another business owner were forced to move locations because people are too afraid to go to the location the trucks were previously parked at after the raid.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA BELOW: FBI agents arrest over 150 people, destroy surveillance camera

More coverage of this story on KSAT.com :