51 immigrants arrested in North Side raid are confirmed Tren de Aragua members, feds say FBI, HSI officials released new details on North Side immigration Raid Out of the 143 people arrested during the Nov. 16 raid, 51 had ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, the FBI and HSI announced Tuesday. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have released new details on the immigration raid that happened earlier this month on San Antonio’s north side.
Out of the 143 people arrested during the Nov. 16 raid, 51 had ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, the agencies announced Tuesday in a news release.
On Nov. 19, officials initially reported that 27 people were suspected members of the gang.
>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 150+ detained
Officials also previously stated that more than 150 immigrants were arrested, but now that number has decreased to 143, according to their press release.
KSAT reached out for clarification regarding the charges against the 51 alleged members and the discrepancies in the reported number of arrestees.
The agencies also provided a breakdown of the immigrants’ countries of origin.
Venezuela: 98 Honduras: 21 Mexico: 14 Cuba: 4 Ecuador: 2 Nicaragua: 1 Peru: 1 Guatemala: 1 El Salvador: 1
The ages and genders of most who were detained remain unknown.
About the Author Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
