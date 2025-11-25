Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
They couldn’t save their daughters’ lives in the July 4 floods. Now they’re dealing with the grief and the guilt.
Several suffer minor injuries after VIA bus crashes on West Side, SAPD says
SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart
LIST: Restaurants serving turkey dinners on Thanksgiving in San Antonio

Local News

51 immigrants arrested in North Side raid are confirmed Tren de Aragua members, feds say

FBI, HSI officials released new details on North Side immigration Raid

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Out of the 143 people arrested during the Nov. 16 raid, 51 had ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, the FBI and HSI announced Tuesday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have released new details on the immigration raid that happened earlier this month on San Antonio’s north side.

Out of the 143 people arrested during the Nov. 16 raid, 51 had ties to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, the agencies announced Tuesday in a news release.

Recommended Videos

On Nov. 19, officials initially reported that 27 people were suspected members of the gang.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 150+ detained

Officials also previously stated that more than 150 immigrants were arrested, but now that number has decreased to 143, according to their press release.

KSAT reached out for clarification regarding the charges against the 51 alleged members and the discrepancies in the reported number of arrestees.

The agencies also provided a breakdown of the immigrants’ countries of origin.

  • Venezuela: 98
  • Honduras: 21
  • Mexico: 14
  • Cuba: 4
  • Ecuador: 2
  • Nicaragua: 1
  • Peru: 1
  • Guatemala: 1
  • El Salvador: 1

The ages and genders of most who were detained remain unknown.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos