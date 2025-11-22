Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance of a suspected drug dealer took place on San Pedro Avenue weeks before a raid, when more than 150 immigrants were detained, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Luis Amador Castillo-Hernandez, 37, was arrested on a charge of manufacturing or delivering between 1 and 4 grams of cocaine in the 5900 block of San Pedro Avenue, the affidavit states.

Two controlled narcotics purchased were arranged by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation, the affidavit states, on Sept. 27 and Nov. 9.

A week after the second purchase, the North Side raid took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

The affidavit states a cooperating individual allegedly exchanged $150 of funds from DPS in exchange for three, small plastic bags on Sept. 27. The bags contained a white, powdery substance later confirmed to be 1.7 grams of cocaine.

On Nov. 9, the affidavit states the cooperating individual again exchanged $130 of DPS funds in exchange for four, small plastic bags containing 1.6 total grams of cocaine.

Castillo-Hernandez was allegedly known to distribute cocaine at after-hours parties.

More than 150 immigrants arrested after North Side raid

The following week, 14 law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at an unauthorized nightclub in the same intersection.

Officials said the arrests were the result of an operation from the newly established regional Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF-South Texas).

The immigrants, who are from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries, were taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Dozens of the immigrants arrested are believed to be connected to Tren de Aragua, a gang based in Venezuela.

The ages and genders of most who were detained remain unknown.

Jones, Texas congressmen searching for answers about raid

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, as well as Texas congressmen Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar, have requested information from officials regarding the raid that occurred last Sunday.

The officials specifically asked about the immigration statuses of individuals detained, according to multiple news releases.

Jones said that the information is needed to ensure the city and the regional task force is “meeting our mutual goals of maintaining both public safety and public trust.”

