Prayer vigil held downtown for immigrants detained in North Side raid

SAN ANTONIO – People gathered Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral downtown to hold a prayer vigil for the immigrants detained in a North Side raid.

More than 150 immigrants were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 16, following the multiple-agency operation.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 150+ detained

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed more than 150 immigrants were detained at the raid. Dozens of those arrested are believed to be connected to Tren de Aragua, a gang based in Venezuela.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller spoke in response to the raid and arrests, calling for a reform of the immigration system.

Read also: