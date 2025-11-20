Skip to main content
Prayer vigil held downtown for immigrants detained in North Side raid

More than 150 immigrants were taken into custody on Sunday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – People gathered Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral downtown to hold a prayer vigil for the immigrants detained in a North Side raid.

More than 150 immigrants were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 16, following the multiple-agency operation.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 150+ detained

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed more than 150 immigrants were detained at the raid. Dozens of those arrested are believed to be connected to Tren de Aragua, a gang based in Venezuela.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller spoke in response to the raid and arrests, calling for a reform of the immigration system.

