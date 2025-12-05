2 people on the run in connection with robbery at North Star Mall, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said that two people are on the run after a robbery at North Star Mall.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

Recommended Videos

An officer at the scene told KSAT that the two people, a man and a woman, possibly fled on foot.

If located, police said the man and the woman could face aggravated robbery charges.

Rumors initially surfaced that there was an active shooter at the mall. However, SAPD said that no gunshots were fired.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT