KSAT to host phone bank Monday on NEXTGEN TV

KSAT will begin broadcasting a NEXTGEN TV signal at 2 p.m. on May 6, 2024.

NEXTGEN TV is delivered by an over-the-air signal and requires an antenna. It can help reduce or eliminate costly subscriptions by providing more free channels to choose from. KSAT will offer at least five different channels including ABC, MeTV, Heroes and Icons, Movies, and StartTV.

We understand there may be questions from viewers, which is why KSAT is hosting a phone bank on Monday. The phone bank will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Operators will also be available to answer all your questions regarding NEXTGEN TV. Check back to this article on Monday for the phone number to call.

** Important Note: If you do not use an antenna and you watch television through a cable, satellite or streaming service, no action is required.

For antenna users:

The most important thing to know if you watch television with an antenna is that you have to rescan your channels after 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6 to continue watching local TV, like KSAT. (Access through your TV settings. Read more about it here .)

To receive the full NEXTGEN TV experience, you must have an internet-connected NEXTGEN TV-enabled television (or a NEXTGEN TV converter box) and use an antenna.

