After a man couldn’t be with his wife during chemo due to coronavirus, he found a way to support her anyway

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Albert Conner made sure he was on-time. He’s not much for a show, but he knew he needed to be there to support his favorite one-woman-team.

“I just made a sign to support my wife and I had no idea it would be this big,” Conner said.

What was big is what he did and how he did it.

Doctors diagnosed Kelly Conner with breast cancer in January. Since then, she has undergone chemotherapy treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land. Albert Connor never misses his wife’s treatments. However, that changed after the hospital temporarily restricted visitors to protect patients and employees from COVID-19. While he couldn’t go inside, he knew he had to be there.

“I promised her from the start I would be there for every step of it,” Albert Conner said.

He kept his promise Monday without stepping foot inside the facility. Albert Conner parked outside and set up a chair across the street from Kelly’s treatment room. He held a sign with a special message and texted his wife to turn around.

His poster read, “I can’t be with you but I’m here.”

“Definitely made me tear up right away and how he was there to support me through everything,” Kelly Conner said, adding, “I had told him when we found out we couldn’t have visitors not to worry it, that I would be fine, but he wasn’t going to take no for an answer. He was going to do what he could.”

Albert Conner camped outside waiting for his moment.

“He texted me saying he was outside and I really… literally just reached up from my chair and looked out the window. And I couldn’t believe he was right outside the window,” Kelly Conner said.

Kelly Conner snapped a selfie from her second-floor window with her husband outside in support.

“My nurse was in the room and she also teared up and I could hear all the other nurses talk about it, as well,” Kelly Conner said.

MD Anderson Cancer Center initially shared the Conners’ story and it has since gone viral.

The Conners told KPRC 2 their story resonates with people because everyone has to overcome a challenge.

Kelly Conner has five remaining chemotherapy treatments and has yet to undergo surgery, which could get postponed because of the virus.

Overall, the Conners say they’re thankful – and Albert’s poster expressed said gratitude, thanking all staff.

He said doing so was a no-brainer.

“I didn’t want to leave the staff out because they’re on the frontlines dealing with this virus and coming into work every day,” he said.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.