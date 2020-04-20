Suspect who hijacked Dallas bus was wanted in San Antonio and Brazoria County, police say

HOUSTON – An armed man hijacked a Dallas Area Rapid Transportation (DART) bus and fired out the windows at officers Sunday afternoon, Garland Police said. The man died, and two Dallas-area police officers were wounded during the chase and shootout.

Officials have identified the gunman as Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, who was a wanted suspect for the murder of his girlfriend in San Antonio and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a creative in Brazoria County, south of Houston.

Police said around 11 a.m. Villagomez boarded a bus on Buckingham Road in Richardson. He reportedly began firing shots, shattering several windows, a DART spokesperson told KXAS. The suspect told the driver to take the bus to a location that has not been determined yet. A female passenger was on the bus. During the chase, officials worked to determine if the passenger was connected to the suspect or not.

The Garland Police Department and DART police both responded and began pursuing the bus, which was still being operated by the bus driver. The chase went through Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Rockwall County, and ultimately ending in Rowlett, officials said.

Police said they deployed spike strips to disable the tries on the bus. The bus stopped at George Bush Freeway and Liberty Grove Road, Garland Police confirmed.

At some point during the pursuit, a DART officer and an officer with the Garland Police Department were wounded. They were hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, officials said.

The suspect was also shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to local news reports.

No other injuries were reported, including the driver and the female passenger.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

Here are social media videos of the police chase:

A video tweeted in response to a Dallas-Fort Worth police scanner twitter page appears to show dozens of police cars in pursuit of the bus. The scanner page wrote that the bus stopped on PGBT, where a shootout occurred.

Here is the police chase involving the bus. The bus has now stopped on PGBT where a shootout occurred. Multiple police on scene. AVOID 190 / PGBT AT LIBERTY GROVE! https://t.co/xroM6NP0Ko — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) April 19, 2020

Another video shows the pursuit, in which multiple police sirens can be heard.