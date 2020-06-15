Driver of pickup truck hit, killed by train in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The driver of a pickup truck was hit and killed by a train Sunday morning in San Marcos, the San Marcos Police Department said.

Joe Antonio Quintero Sr., 80, was driving a red 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck around 9 a.m. when he was hit and killed by a train at the McCarthy Lane railroad track intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the train crossing arms were down when the truck went through the intersection.

Initial reports showed that all components of the crossing arms were functioning properly, police said.

The SMPD Collision Investigation Team is now working with Amtrak to investigate the collision.