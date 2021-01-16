Woman, 25, indicted in 2019 fatal drunken-driving crash

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old woman in connection with a 2019 fatal DWI crash in Live Oak.

According to the indictment, Violetta Martinez was driving on Interstate 35 near Loop 1604 around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2019, when she crashed her vehicle into a car driven by Gavin Walence.

The impact caused Walence to be ejected from his vehicle, according to a KSAT.com report.

The crash shut down traffic for six hours.

According to court records, officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Martinez. She admitted to having two beers at a party and failed a field sobriety test conducted by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Martinez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.