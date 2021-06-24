Elton John to perform for last time in San Antonio... again

SAN ANTONIO – Elton John has been on his farewell tour for a while now and it seems his last performance in San Antonio wasn’t in December 2018 after all.

The Rocket Man will be returning to Alamo City in October 2022 where he will perform at the Alamodome.

Presale tickets are already available for purchase at various online ticketing retailers, including Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 30.

John previously performed at the AT&T Center as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” and at the time it was expected to be his last concert in San Antonio.

He is one of the top-selling solo artists in history and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

John has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970, according to a previous press release.

Ad

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” began in September 2018 in the U.S., with dates in Europe, Asia and Australia in 2019, South America in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered several concerts that were planned for 2020 and the tour was originally scheduled to finish in North America in 2021.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” John said on his website.

The singer is expected to conclude his 4-year tour in Australia in 2023.