Celebrate Timothy’s birthday at San Antonio Zoo with hippo-themed festivities 🦛

SAN ANTONIO – You can help celebrate a special hippo’s birthday at San Antonio Zoo this Friday, April 14.

Timothy the hippopotamus is turning 8 and the zoo is planning a fun-filled day of party favors, animal chats, hippo-drop-feeds and hippo-themed festivities for the whole family.

San Antonio Zoo members at the Advocate and Zoomer levels can bring a friend for free on Friday. Only two other bring-a-friend-free days will be available this year — July 30 and December 18.

Additionally, this Friday through Sunday, April 16, San Antonio Zoo is honoring military children for Military Child Day with free zoo admission. Military parents/adults who show a valid military ID will receive a complimentary child admission ticket for children ages 3-12. Additional standard admission tickets may be purchased for direct dependents at a discounted rate of 50%.

Timothy’s Birthday Schedule of Events:

Story Time with Hype Squad - 11:00 a.m.

Drop Feed & Animal Chat - 12:00 p.m.

Animal Chat - 1:15 p.m.

Drop Feed & Animal Chat - 1:45 p.m.

Animal Ambassador Presentation - 2:00 p.m.

The San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St. Mary’s Street, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standard admission to the zoo is $31.99 for adults and $27.99 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

Happy birthday Timothy!!