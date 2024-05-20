‘Pulled from the dryer one limb at a time’: Deputies find wanted suspect in ‘tumble-ready hideout’

David Jerome Jackson was hiding in a clothes dryer when deputies searched for him

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida – Deputies in Florida discovered more than just clothes in a dryer after finding a wanted suspect in the “tumble-ready hideout” while serving a warrant last week.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for 31-year-old David Jerome Jackson on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Jackson was wanted for a March shooting into a home on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies received a tip that Jackson was in a home on Edgewater Drive and began their search after getting a warrant. They made their way to the laundry room after looking extensively.

Jackson was discovered in a “remarkably small dryer drum,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“The look on his face, a combination of guilt, embarrassment, and warm hosiery.

“He was pulled from the dryer one limb at a time, as he clung to his tumble-ready hideout. Outside the dryer, deputies removed three dryer sheets, two mismatched socks, and a crumpled-up tissue from his surprisingly wrinkled Star Wars shirt,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson was taken into custody to face charges.

“As always the case, all suspects are presumed innocent and free of static cling,” the post read.