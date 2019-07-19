3 horses killed in suspected DWI crash in Texas

TOMBALL, Texas - A man suspected of drinking and driving slammed his pickup truck, which was pulling a horse trailer, into a light pole around 10:40 p.m. Thursday near Tomball, according to Harris County deputies.

Three horses were killed in the crash, which occurred on the Highway 249 service road near Highway 99.

The driver of the truck was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, KPRC reported.

Deputies said the driver of the truck appeared to have been speeding when he lost control and suspect that he had been drinking prior to the crash.

“The investigators went to the hospital and found signs of impairment, and we did find a container of some alcohol,” said Sgt. Simon Cheng, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, according to KPRC.

Deputies are considering pursuing animal cruelty charges against the man.

