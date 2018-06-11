News

4 injured in major crash in New Braunfels; 1 airlifted to hospital

NBPD: Major crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Loop 337

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

Courtesy: New Braunfels Police Department

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department said four people were rushed to a hospital following a major crash on Loop 337.

NBPD officials said one person was airlifted to a hospital, and emergency medical services units rushed three other people involved in the crash.

More News Headlines

The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, caused the northbound lanes in the 1100 block of Loop 337 to close for nearly an hour.

In a photo shared by NBDP officials, a dark-colored sedan and a delivery truck were involved in the crash. The sedan’s driver's side doors were lying on the road.

Officials said residents should expect delays in the area, and more details about the crash will be released later on Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.