4 injured in major crash in New Braunfels; 1 airlifted to hospital

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department said four people were rushed to a hospital following a major crash on Loop 337.

NBPD officials said one person was airlifted to a hospital, and emergency medical services units rushed three other people involved in the crash.

The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, caused the northbound lanes in the 1100 block of Loop 337 to close for nearly an hour.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident - 1100 blk Loop 337 in NB. One taken by Airlife, three others by ground EMS. More details will be released later. Nbnd lanes of Loop 337 to be closed for at least the next hour. Expect delays. #newbraunfelstraffic pic.twitter.com/fs8pRtA53D — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) June 11, 2018

In a photo shared by NBDP officials, a dark-colored sedan and a delivery truck were involved in the crash. The sedan’s driver's side doors were lying on the road.

Officials said residents should expect delays in the area, and more details about the crash will be released later on Monday.

