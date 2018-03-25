3 people shot in Top Golf parking taken to University Hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were taken to University Hospital after a shooting at Top Golf on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened at the Top Golf location in the 5500 block of North Loop 1604 on Saturday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a group of about 10 people was congregating in the parking lot when a pickup drove by. One person in the group said something about the pickup truck’s driving, and a number of people got out of the pickup truck, McManus said.

An altercation ensued and shots were fired, McManus said. One person was shot in the chest, and two others were shot in the back.

All victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

McManus said investigators have a description of the vehicle and its license plate.

San Antonio police are still investigating this shooting. KSAT will update this story with any new information.

