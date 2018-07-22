Bandidos biker gang bar brawl ends with 2 stabbed, shot

SAN ANTONIO - A bar brawl between members of the Bandidos biker gang sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds and stab wounds early Sunday morning.

According to police, members of the gang were at Southtown 101 in the 100 block of Pereida Street when a few of the members became angry with a girl at the bar.

Police said other members of the gang tried to protect the girl and that guns and knives were pulled and a fight broke out.

Two people suffered stab and gunshot wounds and were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

One suspect was taken into custody and three others are still at large, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.